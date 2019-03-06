Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

UN demands France investigates 'excessive force' against yellow vests

yellow vests

UN demands France investigates 'excessive force' against yellow vests
Photo: AFP
The UN human rights chief called Wednesday for a "full investigation" into the possible excessive use of force by French police during the "yellow vest" demonstrations.

"The 'Gilets Jaunes' (yellow vests) have been protesting what they see as exclusion from economic rights and participation in public affairs," rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in her annual address to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.  

"We encourage the government to continue dialogue - including follow-up to the national discussions which are currently underway - and urge full investigation of all reported cases of excessive use of force".

Yellow vest demonstrations have taken place across France since November. 

The protests began over fuel taxes but mushroomed into a revolt by people in rural and small-town France against President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

The IGPN, the body that investigates police abuses, has launched more than 100 investigations into the conduct of officers during the protests. 

Bachelet also spoke broadly about people worldwide who have taken "to the streets to protest inequalities and deteriorating economic and social conditions."

"Their demands call for respectful dialogue and genuine reform," she said. 

yellow vests
Hila - 07 Mar 2019 02:52
I really appreciate having access to information in this news. Like the new setup that shows my name after signed in. Keep up the good work and thank you.
