Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Major disruption at Calais as French customs officers continue Brexit strike

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 March 2019
12:15 CET+01:00
brexitcalais

Share this article

Major disruption at Calais as French customs officers continue Brexit strike
All photos: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
5 March 2019
12:15 CET+01:00
French customs officials warned of lengthy delays at the port of Calais on Tuesday as their strike to demand greater resources to deal with the impact of Brexit, snarled traffic for a second day, leading to queues of trucks measuring several kilometres (miles).

Customs agents began their protest on Monday to press their demands for higher pay and demonstrate what will happen if greater controls are put in place once Britain leaves the European Union, planned for later this month.

"Agents are doing longer checks than usual and it creates traffic jams immediately," Vincent Thomazo from the UNSA union said. 

"It's a strike that might last a long time because officers are just doing their jobs."

(AFP)

(AFP)

Trade unions have called for an increase in overnight pay, a danger allowance, and more staff to help with the extra work which is expected once Britain breaks away from the EU. 

The French government has announced the recruitment of an extra 700 customs officials to cope with the demands of Brexit, but unions want more.

On Tuesday there were several kilometres of trucks backed up along the A16 motorway which leads to the port of Calais and the entrance to the Channel tunnel which links France and Britain.

(AFP

Some truckers sounded their horns in frustration, fearing a repeat of the chaos on Monday when many had to wait six or seven hours to get on boats or trains heading for Britain. 

Around Dunkirk, another major port handling freight between the neighbours, traffic was moving freely, unlike on Monday, local officials said. 

The head of customs services at Calais, Rodolphe Gintz, told AFP that the strike had "absolutely nothing" to do with Brexit.

"It won't happen like this. We are not going to create queues of trucks. We're not going to inspect every truck one after the other for a minute," he said on Monday. 

He explained that controls would be in the other direction -- on trucks arriving from Britain -- and that there would be extra resources if necessary.

The leader of the Hauts-de-France region, which includes Calais and Dunkirk, told AFP last month that fears about monster traffic jams after Brexit were overblown.

"From our point of view, for the ports and the tunnel, we will be ready," Xavier Bertrand told AFP.

brexitcalais
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Fresh casualties as France's 'yellow vest' protests march
  2. Traffic jams hit Channel ports as French customs officials strike over Brexit
  3. Sign up now for The Local Jobs newsletter
  4. French police hit with poo bombs at 'yellow vest' protests
  5. Major disruption at Calais as French customs officers continue Brexit strike

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
dengauss@shaw.ca - 05 Mar 2019 21:16
This will not affect vehicles leaving the EU for the UK.What happens if the UK reciprocates ??
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Fresh casualties as France's 'yellow vest' protests march
  2. Traffic jams hit Channel ports as French customs officials strike over Brexit
  3. Sign up now for The Local Jobs newsletter
  4. French police hit with poo bombs at 'yellow vest' protests
  5. Major disruption at Calais as French customs officers continue Brexit strike

Noticeboard

05/03
Samsung 65-Inch Curved 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV
04/03
Paris Seminar - Exploring Montessori Philosophy in Practice
03/03
Looking for weekend accommodation in Lille
25/02
Anglo Angel
24/02
Mechanic/s required Annecy area
20/02
Short-term apartment rental sought in Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice