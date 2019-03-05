French city of Grenoble hit by three nights of anti-police rioting

<p>Clashes began on Saturday evening when two men, aged 17 and 19, were spotted by police riding a stolen scooter without a license plate and without helmets.</p><p>They were being followed by a police vehicle when they crashed into a bus, according to the local prosecutor's office which is treating their deaths as accidental.</p><p>"Young people from the neighbourhood saw what happened and have the feeling that there was a mistake by the police," said Hassen Bouzeghoub, the director of a social club in Grenoble's Mistral area where the men died.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551799416_000_1E6473.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" />(AFP)</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551799484_000_1E6476.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" />(AFP)</p><p> </p><p>A family member, who did not give his name, claimed "police are responsible for their death" in comments made to an AFP reporter outside the city court on Sunday. </p><p>But the Grenoble prosecutor's office has rejected police liability, saying the men had put others in danger by "running red lights, driving on the pavement, and driving at high speeds".</p><p>Deaths caused during police operations regularly ignite violent protests in deprived areas of French cities where relations between local communities and security forces are often strained.</p><p>The fatal shooting of a man in the western city of Nantes sparked nights of rioting last July. The officer was later charged with manslaughter.</p><p>In 2005, three weeks of clashes erupted across the country following the deaths of two black teenagers who were electrocuted in a Paris suburb while hiding from the police.</p><p>Police were later cleared of wrong-doing in a trial.</p><p>Last week, Grenoble's Mistral district also erupted in violence after a man was arrested for possession of cannabis.</p><p>Grenoble has a reputation for outbreaks of violence in its troubled suburbs, but the city, known as the "Capital of the Alps' remains popular for students and visitors alike.</p><p>Indeed<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181121/which-cities-in-france-are-best-for-jobs-and-buying-property"> two recent surveys in France plus some that are a little older suggest that the city surrounded by snow-capped peaks that boasts the world's first urban cable car could be the best city to live in France. </a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181121/which-cities-in-france-are-best-for-jobs-and-buying-property"><strong>READ ALSO: Grenoble: Is the 'capital of the French Alps' the best city in France to live in?</strong></a></p><p> </p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551799882_000_Par7786324.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 415px;" />(AFP)</strong></p>