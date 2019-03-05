France jails alleged migrant ringleader for boarding ferry in Calais

<div>The man was charged with "wrongful boarding of a ship", "unlawful entry into a restricted area", and refusal to provide his fingerprints when detained.</div><div>The migrant, who had been in Calais for a few months, denied being a ringleader, saying he just followed the group of migrants who broke into the harbour area and then boarded the "Calais Seaways" ferry which had just arrived from Dover in England.</div><div>He was tried and sentenced in the nearby northern French town of Boulogne.</div><div>A total of 63 migrants were detained in the incident late Saturday, many of whom had tried to hide aboard the Danish-operated DFDS ship, regional authorities said.</div><div>On Sunday morning, firemen talked down the last of the migrants who had climbed high above the deck to a walkway attached to the ship's funnel.</div>