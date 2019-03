What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious, infectious disease.

According to Olivier Robineau, a specialist in infectious diseases at Tourcoing Hospital, it is "one of the most contagious diseases."

"A single patient can infect 18 other people who have not been vaccinated or who did not have measles during their childhood," he previously told Le Parisien.

Why is it in the news in France at the moment?

Because in the words of professor Elisabeth Bouvet, it is making a "marked comeback" in France.

In one example back in February French health authorities warned of a surge in measles cases at the Val-Thorens ski resort , one of the highest in the Alps and a popular destination for both French and foreign tourists.

The 18 recorded cases "were mostly young adults working at the station this season," the ARS regional health agency for the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes district said. Unicef (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) announced on Friday that along with Brazil and Ukraine, France is one of ten countries responsible for the 75 percent increase in measles cases in 2018. The health minister Agnes Buzyn has been forced to explain the rise of the disease. "We are seen as the country capable of spreading measles in the world," said France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn in an interview with Le Parisien. "What is amazing is that we are a European country where it is very easy to get immunized."

Photo: Depositphotos

What are the figures?

Just this year, a total of 244 people have been infected with measles in France.

In 2018, there were 2,913 cases of measles in France -- the highest level in Europe. Comparatively there were only 519 cases of measles registered in France for the whole of 2017.

Cases have been rising in France and other parts of the developed world in recent years, the result of fewer children being vaccinated against a viral disease that causes rashes and inflammation which can quickly prove fatal.

Along with Brazil and Ukraine, France is one of ten countries responsible for the 75 percent increase in measles cases in 2018, Unicef (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) announced on Friday.

The virus had previously been considered virtually eradicated. Indeed, ten years ago, the potentially life-threatening disease had almost disappeared from France.

Photo: AFP

How many people are dying from measles in France?

In 2018, the virus killed three people in France: a 32-year-old unvaccinated mother at the end of February, a 26-year-old suffering from an immunodeficiency at the end of June and a 17-year-old girl, who died in July "from neurological complications" at Bordeaux University Hospital. Since 2008, 23 people in France have been killed by measles. Why is it making a comeback? Health authorities and the government say this is a direct result of not enough people being vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening disease, especially in certain parts of the country such as the south west.

How many people are vaccinated against measles in France?