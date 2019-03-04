Storm Freya: Swathes of France on alert for gale force winds

<p>It's just a week since people in France were basking in the delights of an early-spring scorcher. </p><p>However on Monday morning orange weather warnings were put in place in 44 departments across the country by national weather agency <a href="http://vigilance.meteofrance.com/" target="_blank">Meteo France</a>. </p><p>The current warnings were put in place on Monday at 6 am and are expected to last until at least 6 am on Tuesday.</p><p>The departments concerned are Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, Cher, Côte-d'Or, Doubs, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Jura, Loir-et-Cher, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Maine-et-Loire, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Morbihan, Moselle, Nièvre, Nord, Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Vendée, Vosges, Yonne, Territoire-de-Belfort, Essonne and Val-d'Oise. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551687127_StormFreya.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 389px;" /></p><p><i>Map: Meteo France</i></p><p>"The strong winds associated with Storm Freya hit the western part of the country on Sunday night and will spread to a large northern half Monday (strong gusts up to 90-100 km/h inland, locally 110 km/h on the coast)," said Météo France.</p><p>Orange alert is the second highest warning, meaning people in those areas should take precautions due to the risk of dangerous weather conditions.</p><p>The winds are expected to really get going at around midday, with winds expected to reach up to 110 km/h locally on Monday, particularly in the Breton department of Finistere, the Cotentin Peninsula in Normandy, as well as in Jura, a department in eastern France. </p><p>Gales of 150 km/h have already been recorded since the storm hit France on Sunday on Belle-Ile-en-Mer, an island off the coast of Brittany. </p><p>While gusts of 120 km/h were recorded Sunday in Camaret-sur-Mer, a town in the Finistere department and gales of 144 km/h were recorded in Groix, another island off the coast of Brittany at 5 am on Monday morning, according to Météo Bretagne.</p><p>Parisians struggled to get a good night's sleep as a result of the storm on Sunday, with gusts reaching 138 km/h at 11.40 pm at the top of the Eiffel Tower.</p><p>People in the affected regions are advised to be careful particularly in Brittany and on the coast near the English Channel.</p><div>Britain, Ireland and the northern half of France will be most affected by the storm.</div>