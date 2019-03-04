On the Agenda: Everything that's happening in France this week

Monday March 4th

The consultation on social security reached its conclusion on Monday, with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe saying that trade unions and employers could not agree on the framework for the government's proposed changes.

The prime minister announced that the details of the measures chosen by the government would be presented in the spring and will be the subject of a decree this summer, however unions and employers will be consulted once again in the meantime.

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with members of the One Planet Lab for the first time on Monday. These are handpicked experts to help him identify and strive for clear and accessible climate policy goals.

Macron addresses the One Planet Summit in September 2018. Photo: AFP

Tuesday March 5th

The French Prime Minister will give a speech along with Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde on Tuesday in Paris in honour of the tenth anniversary of France's national competition regulator.