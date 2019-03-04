Crystal fountains to be built on the Champs-Elysees

<p>The fountains by brothers Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec will, to be inaugurated on March 21, will grace a busy roundabout known as the Rond-Point des Champs-Elysees which lies about halfway up the boulevard.</p><p>Paid for with private funds, the translucent fountains will replace older water features and operate from April to October.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551713772_000_936DH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 408px;" />(AFP)</p><p>Early pictures of the project, which includes a renovation of the underground hydraulic system and will cost a total of 6.3 million euros ($ 7.1 million), were published exclusively in the Paris Match magazine.</p><p>"These six units will go round and round in a choreography," Ronan Bouroullec told AFP, mimicking the movement of the cars moving around the major junction on the Champs-Elysees. </p><p>Modern art installations in Paris have proved controversial in the past, notably a work by Jeff Koons which was created by the US artist as a tribute to victims of the 2015 terror attacks in the City of Light.</p><p>The high-profile project -- a giant hand holding multicoloured flowers -- was denounced over its aesthetics and 3.5 million euro ($4 million) price tag.</p><p>After lengthy deliberations, city authorities decided in October that the work will be installed in a garden of the Petit Palais exhibition space near to the Champs-Elysees.</p>