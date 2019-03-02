Two French journalists sacked after online bullying scandal

<p>David Doucet, the web editor of the hip Les Inrockuptibles magazine, and his deputy Francois-Luc Doyez, are the first to lose their jobs for their involvement in the macho social media "boy's club" called the "League of LOL".</p><p>A source at the magazine told AFP that its management had taken the decision because of the men's "unprofessional conduct".</p><p>Members of the male-dominated closed Facebook group were accused of targeting their feminist and minority colleagues for online abuse.</p><p>The French government has vowed to tighten laws on hate speech and harassment in the wake of the scandal, which broke last month.</p><p>Doucet had already admitted setting up false celebrity social media accounts and being behind two telephone hoaxes, including one designed to humiliate a female television presenter.</p><p>He had apologised for the "disgustingness" of his acts on Twitter soon after the extent of the group's campaigns of bullying were revealed by three French media outlets.</p><p>Several journalists and public relations executives who belonged to the 30-strong "League of LOL" group have either been suspended or stepped down, with France's Digital Affairs Minister Mounir Mahjoubi labelling them "losers".</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190214/france-to-tighten-online-bullying-laws-after-league-of-lol-scandal">France to tighten online bullying laws after 'League of LOL' scandal </a></strong></p>