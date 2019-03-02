Path opens for French hikers across John Kerry's family estate

<p>Hikers have long demanded a right of way through a pristine stretch of coast near Saint-Briac-sur-Mer on Brittany's Emerald Coast, but villa owners have filed lawsuits to block access to the pathway.</p><p>Even though legal appeals continue, local authorities have continued to build the trail, which now traverses the Essarts estate that has been in Kerry's family for decades.</p><p>"The pathway is open, it's beautiful and the landscape is amazing," Patrice Petitjean, president of a local hiking association, told AFP.</p><p>"People were getting impatient, they were pulling down the barriers to get in," he said.</p><p>David Harel, director of the regional authority in charge of ocean and coastline management, acknowledged that hikers had already started accessing the pathway despite legal challenges.</p><p>French law dictates the country's coastlines must be accessible to all, similar to Britain's "right to roam" regulations.</p><p>But Saint-Briac property owners have steadfastly refused to allow access and filed a series of legal moves.</p><p>They included Brice Lalonde, a former French environment minister and ex-mayor of Saint-Briac -- and also Kerry's first cousin.</p><p>Their grandfather James Forbes bought the Essarts castle in Saint-Briac in 1928 and it has remained in the family since, being rebuilt as a villa after it was confiscated and later destroyed by the Nazis in World War II.</p><p>Kerry, who speaks French, has regularly spent time at the estate.</p><p>Lalonde has argued that even though he supported the coastal path, he was worried the access to his property could pose a security risk to Kerry, a former US presidential candidate who was later secretary of state under Barack Obama.</p><p>"This is major progress, but I won't count the chickens before they hatch. If the appeals court cancels the decree allowing access, we'll be in a difficult position," Petitjean said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181226/hikers-clash-with-john-kerrys-family-on-french-emerald-coast">Hikers clash with John Kerry's family on French Emerald Coast</a></strong></p>