English Channel migrant smugglers jailed by French court

<p>A 30-year-old Iraqi, considered the group leader, received an 18-month sentence from the court in Boulogne, on the northern French coast.</p><p>His two accomplices, a 30-year-old Iranian and a 39-year-old Iraqi, were each jailed for a year and all three men were banned from French territory.</p><p>French border police were first alerted when the manager of a boat supply store contacted them in December over suspect sales of inflatable dinghies, a vessel of choice for people smugglers transporting migrants and refugees from France to Britain.</p><p>The subsequent enquiry implicated the three suspects in the organisation of migrant boat runs from several northern French ports including Calais and Sangatte.</p><p>Some 500 people -- most of them over the last two months of 2018 -- attempted to cross the Channel to Britain last year, compared with just 13 known attempts in 2017.</p><p>London in December dispatched a navy ship to help coastguard boats watchover the 33 kilometres of sea that separate France and Britain at its narrowest point.</p><p>France also responded by announcing broader surveillance measures in early January.</p><p>The number of Channel crossings was just a tiny fraction of the 55,756 successful attempts made across the Mediterranean to Spain that were recorded by the UN's refugee agency in 2018.</p>