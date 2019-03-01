Will there be Gilets Jaunes protests in France this weekend?

Several cities in France - including Paris, Lille and Lyon - will provide the settings for the 16th weekend of 'yellow vest' protests to take place since November last year.

Last Saturday, 46,000 anti-government protesters took to the streets of France, 5,000 more than during the previous weekend's demonstrations.

Nevertheless, in general the numbers have been declining on the 282,000 peak at the start of the protests.

Here's a look at the events planned for Saturday March 2nd.

Photo: AFP

Paris

Like previous weekends, the French capital will provide the focal point for the protests.

Nearly 5,000 people say they are "interested" in taking part in the most followed Paris event on Facebook, "Yellow Vests Acte 16: Insurrection".

This event sees a return to the traditional 'yellow vest' system of not declaring the demonstrations in an effort to have a bigger impact on the police and government.

On the Facebook page of another event called "Act 16: Yellow Vests united: We will not give up", about 2,000 people have indicated that they are interested in taking part.

However. the organisers of this event have specified that the gathering will be declared with a prefecture.

Both groups call on their members to meet at the Arc de Triomphe, which they plan to "occupy for as long as possible".

Maxime Nicolle, one of the more controversial figures of the movement, has announced that he will demonstrate in Paris this Saturday.

Lille