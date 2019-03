The Q&A with France's Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau will take place on Friday from 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm (Paris time) on Facebook live and will be available on both the Facebook pages of the minister and the France Diplomatie.

Questions can be posted in French or English however it's important to note that the answers will be in French. If you would like to take part you can already post questions at this link now.

So far people have posed questions covering healthcare, problems with getting an appointment for a carte de sejour residency permit at local prefectures and issues affecting those who own second homes in France.

One person has asked if France will support the 'Costa amendement', referring to an amendment that gained the backing of the UK government this week, which is aimed at protecting the rights of Brits after Brexit from Conservative MP Alberto Costa.

Loiseau has suggested that questions could cover topics such as how Brexit will affect Britons in France, how businesses could be affected, and what Brexit could mean for students with plans to study in the UK.

A law covering the rights of Britons living in France in the case of a no-deal Brexit was published by the French government in February however while it was supposed to ease the concerns, many have found that it's only thrown up more questions about their situation and what the future holds for them.