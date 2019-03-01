French Expression of the Day: être à la bourre

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>être à la bourre</i>?</strong></p><p>If you don’t have time for a conversation but don’t want to be rude, or need to tell your cabbie to step on it, letting somebody know that you’re <i>à la bourre</i> will quickly explain your predicament.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>The word <i>bourre</i> actually means ‘stuffing’ or ‘filling’, derived from the verb <i>bourrer</i> (‘to stuff’, ‘to fill’).</p><p>To be <i>à la bourre</i>, however, has little to do with with this basic meaning; it’s actually a colloquial way to say that you’re 'running late' or 'in a hurry', the two usually being related (for more on how the French got from the first definition to the second, see below). It is typically used with the verb <i>être</i> (‘to be’), as in:</p><p><i>Excuse-moi, il faut que je m'en aille, je suis vachement à la bourre.</i></p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p>‘Sorry, I have to go, I’m really running late.’</p></li></ul><p><i>Si on ne part pas maintenant, on va être à la bourre au travail.</i></p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p>‘If we don’t leave now, we’re going to be late to work.’</p></li></ul><p><i>Essoufflé et tout rouge, il avait l’air d’être à la bourre.</i></p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p>‘Out of breath and flushed, he looked like he was in a hurry.’</p></li></ul><p><i>Je suis désolé d’être à la bourre, il y avait un bouchon affreux sur le périphérique.</i></p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p>‘Sorry for being late, there was an awful traffic jam on the ring road.’</p></li></ul><p><strong>How is it pronounced?</strong></p><p>This video should be more helpful than a written pronunciation guide. Good luck with those ‘r’s...</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'PwNSMDJgkvU\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Origin</strong></p><p>Given the logical jump necessary to go from <i>bourre</i> (‘stuffing’) to <i>à la bourre </i>(‘running late’), one can probably guess that the roots of this expression are sort of murky. In the absence of a consensus, the most common explanation is the following:</p><p><i>Etre à la bourre</i> comes from a card game popular in the southwestern French region of Occitanie (around Toulouse and Montpellier), <i>la borra</i> in the local Occitan language.</p><p><a href="https://www.cnews.fr/racines/2016-05-04/dou-vient-lexpression-etre-la-bourre-728733" target="_blank">One theory</a> has it that a player who was behind (and therefore losing money) was <i>a la borra</i>, and that the expression made its way into everyday French.</p><p><a href="https://langue-francaise.tv5monde.com/decouvrir/devenir-expert/monsieur-dictionnaire/episode-1" target="_blank">Another</a> has it that when someone was running late, the people waiting for them assumed that they had gotten caught up playing cards somewhere. Whatever the case was, <i>être à la bourre</i> eventually spread throughout the rest of France, and is heard all over the country today.</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p><i>Etre à la bourre</i>, while not vulgar, is certainly familiar, so it’s probably more appropriate for a conversation with your co-worker than with your boss.</p><p>If you need to say that you’re running late more formally, you can explain that you’re <i>en retard</i> (‘late’) or that you’re <i>pressé</i> (‘in a hurry’).</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551189169_WOTDFeb26.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 382px;" /></a></strong></p>