Pollution spike prompts car ban in Paris and speed limit cut around France

French authorities have taken the precaution of reducing speed limits in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, the eastern Rhone department and northern departments of Nord and Pas-de-Calais.

In the Ile-de-France, the police have reduced the speed limit by 20km/h on roads where drivers can usually travel at speeds of 90km/h, 110km/h and 130km/h.

Roadside checks have been set up to ensure that motorists are respecting the revised speed limit due to a spike in pollution over the past few days even though air pollution levels do not currently exceed the alert threshold.

On top of that the most polluting vehicles, those carrying Crit'Air 4 and 5 stickers, will be banned from driving in Paris and the surrounding suburbs on Wednesday. Between 5:30 am and midnight, only vehicles with Crit'Air 0 to 3 stickers will be allowed to travel in this area.

Air quality has been particularly bad in Lille (pictured above) during the current spike. Photo: AFP

Because of this episode of pollution, the City of Paris decided to make residential parking free on Tuesday to encourage motorists to leave their cars at home and use public transport or non-polluting transport.