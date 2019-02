The French retailer's plan to sell a sports hijab has been greeted with much public ire in France and as a result the social media team have had a lot on their plates.

A deluge of comments, including some claiming the company's move was akin to supporting terrorists or complicit with women's oppression, have been directed at Decathlon's social media accounts.

One of the community managers, Yann, 27, who deals with the brand's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Youtube accounts has been praised for handling aggressive comments from the public and politicians alike, with at times direct, calm and logical responses.



For example in the tweet below Yann responds to one woman who compares running in a hijab to running in chains, by saying: "Hello, the fact is that some women practice running while wearing a hijab, often ones which are unsuitable for sports, and uncomfortable. We have therefore developed a product adapted and accessible, at the request of these customers. Yann"

Another person who tweeted the following at Decathlon: "What hypocrisy!!! Shame on you DECATHLON!!! Profiting from the jihadists who murdered in our country... It is disgraceful and criminal..." also received a response from Yann.



"What is disgraceful is to conflate things with the sole purpose of conveying a message of hatred. From our perspective, we prefer to focus on making sport accessible to all women, regardless of their religion or culture."