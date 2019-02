Not far from the quaint town of Porto-Vecchio in Corse-du-Sud (South Corsica) lies a strip of sand that has beach bums raving for everything it has to offer.

That’s at least according to users of travel review website Tripadvisor, who voted for Palombaggia beach as France’s finest.

“A sublime place, my favourite beach in Corsica. Clear warm waters sparkle in the sun, and the white sand is as fine as powder,” wrote one user quoted by Tripadvisor.

As expected such natural beauty doesn’t go unnoticed by beachgoers, meaning that Palombaggia is often swarming with tourists during the busy holiday periods.

The Isle of Beauty’s “jewel” as it’s been described has also featured on Tripadvisor lists for Europe’s best beaches.

But Corsica has other gems that have made it onto this year’s French-themed beach list: Saleccia beach to the north in fifth and Petit Sperone beach in seventh, less than an hour’s drive from Palombaggia.

And if Corsica isn’t for you, there are other amazing beaches across l’Héxagone that have made it onto the best beach list.

Sillon beach in Saint Malo in Brittany came in second, La Côte des Basques in Biarritz in third and Hendaye beach in fourth (both in the Bay of Biscay), Pampelonne Beach in St Tropez in sixth, Le Tourquet and Deauville beaches in the far north of France in eighth and ninth position, and finally Escalet beach in tenth, also near St Tropez.