Monday February 25th

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to give a joint press conference with Iraqi President Barham Saleh one year after victory was announced against the Islamic State in Iraq.

"This meeting will be an opportunity for the French president to confirm France's full support to help Iraq meet the challenges of security, stabilization, inclusive governance and reconstruction of the country," said the Elysee.

preliminary report on the while he was travelling from Nantes to Cardiff back in January will be released on Monday by the British authorities. plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala while he was travelling from Nantes to Cardiff back in January will be released on Monday by the British authorities.

Monday also marks the beginning of Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: AFP

Tuesday February 26th

Various Christian churches will gather in the eastern city of Strasbourg to protest an anti-Semitic act that saw 80 gravestones vandalised at a Jewish cemetery last week.

Wednesday February 27th

Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris to discuss Brexit, US relations and the Presidentin Paris to discuss Brexit, US relations and the Aix-la-Chapelle defence partnership signed by the two countries back in January.

The French Minister for Ecological Transition will debate the so-called "deal of the century" climate petition with a selection of 100 of the signatories.

The petition was created in order to garner support for suing the French state for "inaction against climate change" signed by a total of two million people.

Photo: AFP

Thursday February 28th

Friday March 1st

The Franco-Italian economic forum set to take place in Versailles.

a new Van Gogh exhibition will open. Meanwhile in Baux-de-Provence in the south of France on Friday,

Saturday March 2nd

Louvre museum in Paris as part of its new scheme to attract younger, less wealthy visitors. The will be open to all for free on Saturday night as part of its new scheme to attract younger, less wealthy visitors.

The museum has said that opening for free one Saturday night a month is a bid to underpin the "democratisation" of the Louvre, where a full-price ticket costs 17 euros ($19).

Photo: AFP

Foie gras festival, Sarlat (Dordogne), March 2nd - 3rd It might not be everyone's cup of tea but for any fans of foie gras out there this event, which celebrates all traditional fattened goose cuisine, could be ideal. The festival includes lots of foie gras-themed activities such as a big banquet with all-you-can-eat foie gras and cookery demonstration workshops for children and adults, as well as live music. On top of that, a Périgord-style carcass soup is offered to everyone at the market so that visitors can discover the riches of traditional goose cuisine.

Sunday March 3rd