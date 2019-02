Weekend weather summary:

Most of France has been enjoying unseasonably sunny, warm weather this February and it looks set to continue across the country throughout the weekend.

Sunny throughout France on Saturday except for the Brittany coast and Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes which will be cloudy. There will also be scattered clouds inland in Brittany and Centre-Val de Loire

Temperatures will reach 19C in the south east on Saturday afternoon

Scattered clouds in parts of France on Sunday morning but no rain

Temperatures to drop slightly across most of France on Sunday compared to Saturday but everywhere is set to see some sunshine

Saturday February 23rd: Morning

Saturday February 23rd: Afternoon

Sunday February 24th: Morning

Sunday February 24th: Afternoon