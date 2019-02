The 135th carnival runs February from 16th to March 2nd with this year's theme being the "King of Cinema".

Here's a look at some of the best photos from the parade, featuring some familiar faces with some unflattering makeovers.

(Statues depicting US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin as evil clowns parade at Nice.)

(Statues of French actor Gerard Depardieu and Russian President Vladimir Putin parade during the Nice Carnival )

(A float with a statue depicting US producer Harvey Weinstein parades on the first day of the 135th Nice Carnival )

(Statues depicting French famous actors Louis de Funes, Bernard Blier, Alain Delon and others parade on the first day of the 135th Nice Carnival.)

(A float with a statue of French actor Jean Dujardin as "Brice de Nice" character.)

(Statues of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte parade on the first day of the 135th Nice Carnival.)

(A carnival float with a giant statue of US President Donald Trump depicted as an evil clown holding a French President Emmanuel Macron's puppet in his hand parade on the first day of the 135th Nice Carnival which runs until March 2 with the theme "King of Cinema'. )

(A float with a giant effigy of Brigitte Bardot parades during the Nice carnival parade.)

(A float with a giant effigy of Charles Chaplin parades during the Nice carnival parade.)

(The queen's float parades during the Nice carnival parade on February 16, 2019 in Nice.)

(A man puts the final touch of a giant effigy of US president Donald Trump.)

(A performer takes part in the Nice Carnival parade on February 16, 2019 in Nice, southeastern France.)

(A performer takes part in the Nice Carnival parade on February 16, 2019 in Nice.)