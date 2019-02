Ryanair on Wednesday officially announced its new plane routes to and from Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux, France's second, fourth and ninth most populated cities.

Toulouse is set to become the carrier's third base in France, with Ryanair announcing a further 11 new routes that will operate from Blagnac airport by October (scroll down for new flight route list).

This will take the total number of Ryanair flights routes to and from la Ville en Rose (the Pink City) to 20.

“We are delighted to announce a $200 million aircraft investment at Ryanair’s third French base in Toulouse Airport, which will deliver one million customers per annum, create 60 Ryanair pilot and cabin crew jobs and support 750 airport jobs,” O'brien added.

Philippe Crébassa, Chairman of the Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, said: “We are very pleased that Ryanair is strengthening its presence in Toulouse. The opening of a base with two aircraft will allow to develop the offer of the company from the Pink City. The 11 new routes announced by Ryanair are also excellent news for the attractiveness of Occitanie in Europe.”

As of November 1st 2019, the Irish low cost company will also have three aircraft and 90 employees at Marseille Provence airport, allowing for 16 new flight routes between the capital of France’s PACA region and numerous European and Moroccan cities (scroll down for list).

The move represents a return for Ryanair to Marseille after in 2011 it pulled staff and planes out of the Provence Airport following a row over contracts.

As for Bordeaux, the airline headed by David O’Leary will continue with its plans to transform Mérignac airport into a completely new hub, as first announced in September 2018.

This will mean that by April 2019 Ryanair with link Bordeaux to 23 new destinations, taking the company’s total to 32 (existing Ryanair flights to and from and from Bordeaux-Mérignac are London, Brussels, Milan, Porto, Seville, Rome, Valencia, Fez and Marrakech).

“This is the largest winter flight programme Bordeaux has ever had, it’ll bring an extra 1.4 million people to the city every year, " announced David O'brien, Ryanair’s commercial director.

Ryanair’s French expansion further consolidates the cheap flights airline as Europe’s first in terms of coverage and passenger numbers.

In France, Ryanair holds 7 percent of the market share.

These are the 50 new routes that will operate from autumn, 2019.

The 11 new flight routes to and from Toulouse airport

From October 2019:

Alicante (2 flights a week)

Brest (3 flights a week)

Budapest (2 flights a week)

Lille (1 flight a day)

Luxemburg (3 flights a week)

Marseille (1 flight a day)

Oujda (2 flights a week)

Palermo (2 flights a week)

Porto (3 flights a week)

Tangiers (2 flights a week)

Valencia (2 flights a week)

The 16 new flight routes to and from Marseille Provence airport

From November 2019:

-Agadir (2 flights a week)

-Alicante (2 flights a week)

-Bologna (3 flights a week)

-Bordeaux (4 flights a week)

-Catane (2 flights a week)

-Copenhagen (2 flights a week)

-Essaouira (2 flights a week)

-Manchester (2 flights a week)

-Milan Bergamo (4 flights a week)

-Naples (2 flights a week)

-Ouarzazate (2 flights a week)

-Prague (2 flights a week)

-Sofia (2 flights a week)

-Strasbourg (3 flights a week)

-Tel Aviv (3 flights a week)

-Toulouse (1 flight a day).

The 23 new flight routes to and from Bordeaux-Mérignac airport

From April 2019:

- Bari (2 flights a week)

- Bologna (2 flights a week)

- Cologne (3 flights a week)

- Copenhagen (2 flights a week)

- Dublin (2 flights a week)

- Krakow (2 flights a week)

- Lisbon (5 flights a week)

- Malaga (2 flights a week)

- Manchester (2 flights a week)

- Marseille (4 flights a week)

- Nador (2 flights a week)

- Nantes (4 flights a week)

- Naples (2 flights a week)

- Ouarzazate (2 flights a week)

- Tangier (2 flights a week)

- Venice-Treviso (3 flights a week)

From November 2019

- Brest (3 flights a week)

- Budapest (2 flights a week)

- Oujda (1 flight a week)

- Palermo (2 flights a week)

- Prague (2 flights a week)

- Strasbourg (3 flights a week)

- Lille (1 flight a day)