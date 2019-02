"This is the response to the national wake-up call we urged last week," said Francis Kalifat of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish organisations.

A statement from the 14 political parties taking part in organising the marches said: "Antisemitism is not an opinion but a crime, we are all concerned."

Among those demonstrating will be high profile politicians including France's Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer and government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau has also said she plans to march, saying "there is a leprosy that rises in Europe, we must fight it and we will shoot it down".

Former French President Francois Hollande is set to attend as are former Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and the former mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoe.

File photo: People attend a gathering in Marseille in memory of Mireille Knoll, an 85-year-old Jewish woman murdered in her home in Paris, AFP