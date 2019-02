In France, alcohol kills tens of thousands of death each year. According to a new report, in 2017, 41,000 people died from alcohol-related causes - that's 7% of the total number of people over 15 who die in France every year.

Alcohol-related deaths are the second cause of 'avoidable deaths' in France, behind tobacco. French men in particular appear to suffer from high mortality rates due to alcohol.

More than one in ten men (11 percent) in France die every year from alcohol-related causes which is more than twice as much as women (4 percent).

In 2017, 30,000 men died from alcohol-related causes against 11,000 women.

And the problem seems to affect men in France particularly.

In comparison, 6.8% of Scottish men suffer from alcohol-related deaths (against 3.3 percent of women), in Switzerland it's 5 percent and in Italy it's even lower at 3 percent.

The authors of the report were able to break down the causes of alcohol-related deaths: in 2017, 16,000 died from cancer, 9,900 from cardiovascular diseases, 6,800 from digestion related problems and 5,400 from external causes such as accidents or suicides.

Most of these deaths (90 percent) affected people who overdrank, which means they consumed more than 5 units of alcohol - that's the equivalent of more than three and a half glasses of wine or two pints of beer - daily (for information, one unit is measured as 8g of pure alcohol).

But the report warned that even moderate drinking can have harmful effects.

"Even with a relatively moderate amount of less than 18g of pure alcohol consumed daily, risks increase," the report said.

There is some good news however.

In France, the number of people who die from alcohol consumption is going down. The latest figures available derived from similar studies show that alcohol-related deaths are falling.

In France in 2009, 49,000 people died from alcohol-related causes, which is 2 percent more than in 2017.

