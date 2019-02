Monday February 18th

The trial of the so-called "Air Cocaine" case is set to begin on Monday in Aix-en-Provence in the south of France.

Back in March 2013 four men were arrested as they were about to take off from the Dominican resort of Punta Cana, with authorities saying they were preparing to leave on a privately hired mid-size Dassault Falcon 50 jet with 26 suitcases containing 680 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of cocaine.

Tuesday February 19th

Dubbed the law for bringing 'trust back into schools' (in French l'école de confiance'), the bill was presented by France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer in the hope it will lead to greater social justice and improve the overall academic level of students.

Photo: AFP

Gatherings against anti-Semitism will take place across France on Tuesday.

They come at a time when anti-Semitic acts are on the rise in France. Some 'yellow vest' protesters were condemned after hurling anti-Semitic abuse at well-known French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut at the demonstrations on Saturday.

Wednesday February 20th

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the 34th annual dinner of CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish organisations on Wednesday.

The verdict on Swiss bank UBS over charges of tax fraud is set to be delivered on Wednesday, with the bank risking a fine that could amount to a whopping €5 billion.

French judges will look at a case of industrial-scale counterfeiting of works by Rodin which were then sold on as originals.

A sculpture by the real Rodin on display in Paris. Photo: AFP

Thursday February 21st

The verdict will be delivered on the so-called "B-Concept" affair, which involved tax fraud on the CO2 market.

Friday February 22nd

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will visit the capital of Mali, Bamako this Friday, along with foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and defence minister Florence Parly.