Among those demonstrating will be high profile politicians including France's Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer and government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau has also said she plans to march, saying "there is a leprosy that rises in Europe, we must fight it and we will shoot it down".

Former French President Francois Hollande is set to attend as are former Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and the former mayor of Paris Bertrand Delanoe.

Leader of left-wing political party La France Insoumise Jean-Luc Mélenchon will also demonstrate.

French President Emmanuel Macron will not be joining in the marches however he will be attending the 34th annual dinner of CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish organisations on Wednesday where he will give a speech.

Meetings have been organized in a large number of French cities, including in Paris at Place de la Republique, Nice, Strasbourg, Metz, Pau, Lille, Tours, Limoges, Valence, Perpignan, Marseille, Caen, Saint-Etienne and Avignon.