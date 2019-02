Weekend weather summary:

It's looking fantastic for most of France this weekend. While no one will get sunburned the sun will be out for most the country. So enjoy it while you can.

Sunny throughout France on Saturday except for some scattered clouds in Brittany and Normandy

Temperatures will reach 17C in the southwest on Saturday afternoon

More clouds but no rain expected in Brittany on Sunday morning while most of France basks in the sun for the whole day

Temperatures will be slighter lower ob Sunday but the mercury will still stay above 10C in most of l'Héxagone

Saturday February 16th: Morning

Saturday February 16th, Afternoon

Sunday February 17th: Morning

Sunday February 17th: Afternoon