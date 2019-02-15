Vatican envoy to France under investigation over sexual assault of Paris official

<p>The envoy, 74-year-old Luigi Ventura, has been based in Paris since 2009 and serves as a diplomat for Pope Francis.</p><p>He was accused of molesting a man at the Paris townhall on January 17 where mayor Anne Hidalgo gave a New Year's address to diplomats, religious leaders and civil society figures.</p><p>A complaint was filed by the mayor's office on January 24 which led to an investigation being opened the day after, the judicial source said.</p><p>Le Monde newspaper first reported the investigation and the allegations against Ventura on Friday. </p>