The whole of the Porte de la Chapelle district in the north of the French capital will be evacuated on Sunday while police explode a bomb that dates back to 1944.

Bomb-disposal experts recently failed the neutralise the bomb which was found on February 4th on a construction site in the area. On Sunday a specialist team plans to take the bomb to a 7 metre-deep well on the site and explode it there. And if all goes well, residents should be able to return to their homes early in the afternoon. In the meantime, the City of Paris has made space for them in community halls and gyms.

That means that a total of 1,600 residents, employees and shopkeepers at Porte de la Chapelle and 300 in Saint-Denis, a town in the northern suburbs of Paris, will be forced to leave the area for most of the day, with the districts set to be completely evacuated by 8.30 am.

On top of that services at Gare du Nord, including Eurostar trains will be affected, with just one in every two journeys to go ahead as planned.

Given that Eurostar services are also hit by "essential fleet maintenance", anyone planning to travel on the service between now and Sunday is being advised to postpone their journey.

"As a result of this operation we have had to substantially revise our plan for Sunday and will be running a modified timetable. This includes the cancellation of five services and the rerouting of one service to Marne-la-Vallée," said Eurostar in a statement.

France's national rail service has also announced that services will be interrupted from 9 am and 3 pm on the Transilien commuter trains on lines H and K, as well as RER B, which serves Charles de Gaulle airport and RER D. There will be just one TGV North service out of two operating and eight Thalys trains out of nine will be modified or cancelled and Porte de la Chapelle station on line 12 of the Paris Metro will also be at a standstill.

TER trains operating in the Hauts-de-France region travelling to and from Paris will also be cancelled.

When it comes to the roads, the A1 motorway will be closed from Porte de Paris to Porte de la Chapelle from 7 am to 3 pm as will the ring road at Porte de Clignancourt to Porte d'Aubervilliers.

Despite the fact that 2,000 bombs were dropped on the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France in April 1944, "finding one in the French capital itself is extremely rare," Christophe Pezron, the head of the police bomb-disposal unit, told the French press.

The last discovery in the capital was made 16 years ago back in 2003 at the bottom of the river Seine, said Pezron.

However it is more common to find them in Seine-Saint-Denis department to the north of Paris.