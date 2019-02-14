French Word of the Day: pas de souci

Why do I need to know pas de souci?

Pas de souci will show French people you are not an ill-mannered foreigner and that you understand the basic rules of politeness.

What does it mean?

Pas de souci is the French equivalent of saying ‘no problem’, ‘not a bother’ or ‘don’t worry’.

It is used as an informal response to merci when you do someone a favour or help them. It can be used when you open a door for someone and they, hopefully, say thank you. Or when you give someone directions and they express gratitude for not spending another hour lost in Paris’s meandering streets. Or if your friend announces he has forgotten his wallet and you offer to treat him to lunch.

Souci literally translates as 'worry', so the whole phrase means ‘without worry’. You could also use pas de problème or tout va bien.

How is it pronounced?

This sounds almost exactly as it is written, although the s is silent in pas.

Here's a handy audio file to help you learn.

Examples

‘Mon dieu ! J'ai oublié mon portefeuille.’ ‘Pas de souci’ -- ‘My God! I have forgotten my wallet.’ ‘Don’t worry.’

‘Je suis désolé d'être en retard, merci d'avoir attendu.’ - ‘Pas de souci’-- ‘I'm sorry I am so late, thank you for waiting.’ - ‘Not a bother’.

