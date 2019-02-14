Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French Word of the Day: pas de souci

14 February 2019
16:44 CET+01:00
word

pas de souci
Photo: Depositphotos
14 February 2019
16:44 CET+01:00
It is impossible to get through the day without hearing, and saying, this very useful little phrase. Even an experience as common as buying a baguette is often accompanied by this little civility.

Why do I need to know pas de souci?

Pas de souci will show French people you are not an ill-mannered foreigner and that you understand the basic rules of politeness.

What does it mean?

Pas de souci is the French equivalent of saying ‘no problem’, ‘not a bother’ or ‘don’t worry’.

It is used as an informal response to merci when you do someone a favour or help them. It can be used when you open a door for someone and they, hopefully, say thank you. Or when you give someone directions and they express gratitude for not spending another hour lost in Paris’s meandering streets. Or if your friend announces he has forgotten his wallet and you offer to treat him to lunch.

Souci literally translates as 'worry', so the whole phrase means ‘without worry’. You could also use pas de problème or tout va bien.

How is it pronounced?

This sounds almost exactly as it is written, although the s is silent in pas.

Here's a handy audio file to help you learn.

Examples

‘Mon dieu ! J'ai oublié mon portefeuille.’ ‘Pas de souci’ -- ‘My God! I have forgotten my wallet.’ ‘Don’t worry.’

‘Je suis désolé d'être en retard, merci d'avoir attendu.’ - ‘Pas de souci’-- ‘I'm sorry I am so late, thank you for waiting.’ - ‘Not a bother’.

For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list

word
