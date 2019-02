The collision took place late Monday in the Issy-les-Moulineaux suburb southwest of the capital just after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT).

Photo: AFP

"Two tram carriages collided with passengers on board," a spokesman for the RATP Paris rail operator said. "The one in front was stopped, and the other crashed into it from behind," causing the first tram to derail.

Photo: AFP

"One victim is in serious condition, and 11 others have minor injuries," a spokesperson for the fire department said, adding that nine of the victims had been brought to local hospitals.