French court sentences Paris Metro pervert to two years in jail

<div>The 40-year-old apprentice chef from Bangladesh, who was found guilty and sentenced to two years after being prosecuted for sexually assaulting minors. </div><div>From June 2018 to January 2019 the man would take line five between Gare du Nord and République in the morning rush hour between 8am and 9am.</div><div>He would then take advantage of the crowded conditions to rub young or very young girls, touch their breasts, their crotch. </div><div>The man also tried to penetrate one of his victims, aged only 12 at the time, with his fingers, the court heard. </div><div>In total, four girls filed a lawsuit, including three under the age of 15. The fourth victim, aged 24, was twice confronted by her attacker.</div><div>The aggressor was given one year in jail, a one-year suspended sentence and will have to pay his victims €2,500 each in compensation. </div><div>He must also seek treatment and prove that he has work and a home. On top of that he must not come into contact with minors and stop using the Paris Metro.</div><div>One of his victims, a 13-year-old girl, broke down in tears while she was testifying in court. </div>