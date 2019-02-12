Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French court sentences Paris Metro pervert to two years in jail

12 February 2019
French court sentences Paris Metro pervert to two years in jail
Photo: AFP
A man has been sentenced to two years behind bars for sexually assaulting minors on line five of the Paris Metro.
The 40-year-old apprentice chef from Bangladesh, who was found guilty and sentenced to two years after being prosecuted for sexually assaulting minors. 
 
From June 2018 to January 2019 the man would take line five between Gare du Nord and République in the morning rush hour between 8am and 9am.
 
He would then take advantage of the crowded conditions to rub young or very young girls, touch their breasts, their crotch. 
 
The man also tried to penetrate one of his victims, aged only 12 at the time, with his fingers, the court heard. 
 
In total, four girls filed a lawsuit, including three under the age of 15. The fourth victim, aged 24, was twice confronted by her attacker.
 
The aggressor was given one year in jail, a one-year suspended sentence and will have to pay his victims €2,500 each in compensation. 
 
He must also seek treatment and prove that he has work and a home. On top of that he must not come into contact with minors and stop using the Paris Metro.
 
One of his victims, a 13-year-old girl, broke down in tears while she was testifying in court. 
