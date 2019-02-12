France vows firm response to wave of anti-Semitic vandalism

<div>Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux urged the police to pursue the culprits while suggesting the spate of attacks could be blamed on far-left and far-right activists who have infiltrated weekly "yellow vest" protests.</div><div>Demonstrators have gathered every Saturday in Paris since November to denounce the government of President Emmanuel Macron.</div><div>"We're not talking about the protesters who are struggling to make ends meet," Griveaux told France 2 television.</div><div>"But those who are committing violent acts, openly anti-Semitic or racist acts, they must be charged and severely punished," he said.</div><div>But the rise in anti-Semitic acts in France pre-dates the "yellow vest" movement and there was no evidence on Tuesday tying the latest incidents to the movement.</div><div>Interior Minister Christophe Castaner revealed Monday that the number of anti-Jewish offences reported to the police surged 74 percent last year, to 541 from 311 in 2017.</div><div>In a statement Tuesday, Castaner said 183 involved assaults and at least one murder, while 358 were anti-Semitic threats or insults. </div><div>"Anti-Semitism is spreading like poison," Castaner said while visiting a memorial site outside Paris for a young Jewish man who was tortured to death in 2006.</div><div>A tree planted at the site where 23-year-old Ilan Halimi's body was found had been chopped down, and a second tree was partly sawed through.</div><div>Also in recent days, the word "Juden" (German for Jew) was scrawled on the window of a bagel bakery in Paris, and swastikas were drawn on Paris postal boxes decorated with a portrait of former government minister and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><div><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190212/outrage-in-france-over-swastika-graffiti-as-anti-semitic-acts-surge-by-74-percent">Outrage in France over swastika graffiti as anti-Semitic acts surge by 74 percent</a></strong></li></ul></div><div><img alt="Outrage in France over swastika graffiti as anti-Semitic acts surge by 74 percent " src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/9da05cacecdc663df01125d83b6f0253edebf9f0b5862c48416df516ef18ea1c.jpg" style="height: 399px; width: 640px;" title="Outrage in France over swastika graffiti as anti-Semitic acts surge by 74 percent " /></div><div><i>File photo: AFP</i></div><div>Last weekend, an anti-discrimination advocate revealed a graffiti saying "Macron Jews' Bitch", in English, on a garage door in the centre of Paris, and the phrase "Jewish pig" scrawled on a wall in the city's northern 18th district.</div><div>President Emmanuel Macron was also targeted in graffiti discovered Monday at the headquarters of French daily Le Monde, using anti-Semitic tropes to refer to his former job as a Rothschild investment banker.</div><div>Junior foreign minister Sebastien Lecornu also pointed the finger at "yellow vest" protesters for the latest offences.</div><div>"Conspiracy theorists are very present among their ranks," he said, before referring to a survey released on Monday.</div><div>The Ifop poll said nearly half of "yellow vests" believed in a worldwide "Zionist plot", as well as the "Great Replacement" theory, which posits that immigration is being organised deliberately "to replace Europe's native populations".</div><div>France is home to the largest Jewish population in Europe and the community has been targeted by jihadists in recent years. </div><div>In 2011, an Islamist gunman shot dead a rabbi and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse and in 2015 an extremist claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group killed four people at a kosher supermarket in Paris.</div><div>Writing on Twitter, Far-right leader Marine Le Pen denounced "a surge in anti-Semitic acts and the desecration of Christian places of worship". </div><div>Five churches were desecrated last week around the country, police told AFP.</div><div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><div><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190211/outrage-in-paris-over-anti-semitic-graffiti-on-bagel-restaurant-window">Outrage in Paris over anti-Semitic graffiti on bagel restaurant window </a></strong></li></ul><div><img alt="Outrage in Paris over anti-Semitic graffiti on bagel restaurant window" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/48325842e7224284aa07d2f11a0e48209710eb01715f199c4210df90105a159a.jpg" title="Outrage in Paris over anti-Semitic graffiti on bagel restaurant window" /></div><div><i>Photo: LICRA/ Twitter</i></div></div></div>