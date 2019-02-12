French Expression of the Day: C'est le bordel!

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>C'est le bordel</i>?</strong></div><div>You'll hear it in the street, at home, everywhere, grumbled, shouted, or uttered emphatically with a shaking of the head. Once you know how to use it, you'll really sound like a local.</div><div><strong>So, what exactly does it mean?</strong></div><div>Literally, <i>c'est le bordel </i>means 'it's a brothel', but this expression is commonly used in spoken French to express annoyance against something or a situation that's untidy, messy or chaotic, both literally and figuratively as in 'what a bloody mess!' or 'it's mayhem!' or 'what a disaster!'.</div><div>When it's not used in its literal sense to describe a brothel, <i>bordel</i> is used in French as a swear word on its own (<i>bordel</i><i>!</i>) or in combination with other swear words as in <i>bordel de merde!</i></div><div><i>C'est le bordel </i>can be used for a range of negative situations. For example, a chaotic situation as in: <i>Depuis que le patron est parti, c'est le bordel </i>(since the boss left, work is a disaster!').</div><div>It can also describe any kind of disorderly situation, as in a traffic jam: <i>C'est le bordel sur l'autoroute avec toute la circulation</i><i>!</i> (It's chaos on the motorway with all the traffic!).</div><div><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></div><div>Some sources say the expression dates back from the late 19th century, after the Franco-Prussian war when brothels lined the streets of Paris and other French towns to describe the lively and chaotic atmosphere in and around those establishments at the time.</div><div>During the Second World War, it became more widely used to describe a chaotic situation and this is how it continues to be used today.</div><div><strong>Examples</strong></div><div><i>Ta chambre, c'est le bordel !</i></div><div>Your room is a tip!</div><div><i>Quand le prof n'est pas là, c'est le bordel !</i></div><div>When the teacher's not there, it's mayhem!</div><div><i>Le feux rouge est en panne, c'est le bordel !</i></div><div>The traffic light's broken, it's chaos!</div>