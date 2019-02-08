Hundreds of food products shoot up in French supermarkets

<p>The popular food products have already gone up by four percent in a matter of a few days and prices could continue to rise. </p><p>On top of that, hundreds more food products have gone up by smaller amounts in the country’s hypermarkets - the huge out-of-town superstores - and high-street supermarkets, according to a study carried out by research firm Nielsen.</p><p>The firm collated data from 15,000 products between late January and February 3 and concluded that food prices had, as expected, risen as a result of the new law.</p><p>Hard liquor was the biggest riser, with the top ten best-selling products in this category rocketing by as much as nine percent.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190131/why-800-food-products-including-nutella-are-about-to-get-a-price-hike-in-france" target="_blank">Why 800 food products (including Nutella) are about to get a price hike in France</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190131/why-800-food-products-including-nutella-are-about-to-get-a-price-hike-in-france" target="_blank"><strong>Readers' tips: Which supermarket in France is the best to shop at?</strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="Readers\' tips: Which supermarket in France is the best to shop at?" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/c84d9010bd1ac2c80a5156cd17d3c32607a7d70e1e129d3332413ed45c71b8a1.jpg" title="Readers\' tips: Which supermarket in France is the best to shop at?" /></p><p>The price rises were greater in hypermarkets, with an average of a four percent hike, while in supermarkets the increase was an average of 2.6 percent.</p><p>The Loi Alimentation (food law), which came into force on February 1, is an attempt by the government to ensure better pay for French farmers and for small-scale food producers, many of whom are struggling to stay in business.</p><p>A flagship measure aims to curtail price wars among competing supermarket chains by ensuring no food can be sold with less than a 10% profit margin.</p><p>This means that prices have gone up on a whopping 800 food products, including President Camembert cheese, everyone's favourite chocolate spread Nutella, and the hugely popular drink pastis.</p>