The CGT union has denounced the government's national consultation (Grand Débat) and called on its followers to take to the streets on Tuesday to voice their anger over issues such as rising wages and taxes.

These are subjects which have been at the heart of the "yellow vest" protests and one of the movement's controversial leaders Eric Drouet has also called for a "general strike" on Tuesday although without commenting on whether the group was officially joining forces with the union.

The strikes are set to cause disruption on public transport and schools.

Here's how they could affect you.

File photo: AFP

Public transport

Strike notices have been filed with the Paris transport operator RATP and French railway operator SNCF.

Despite the fact that a strike notice was filed with the French capital's transport operator RATP, services are expected to operate as normal throughout the day. Meanwhile in Marseille, the city's subway network has said services will operate as normal but that there will be disruptions on the trams (one train every 12 minutes) and that several bus lines will be at a standstill (28, 30, 35, 36, 72, 95 and possibly line 96).

Overall Intercité traffic is not expected to be severely disrupted however the Tuesday night Paris-Rodez train has been cancelled as have the Paris-Brive La Gaillarde, Bordeaux-Narbonne and Nersac-Béziers services in both directions.

On the regional TER trains, 98 percent of services are expected to operate as normal however some regions will be more affected than others.

For example, in the southern Occitanie region just 49 percent of services will be operating, in the Midi-Pyrénées 53 percent will be operating and in Languedoc-Roussillon 42 percent will be operating.

On the Transilien commuter trains, services are expected to operate as normal except on lines C and D which could see services suspended depending on the number of drivers on strike.

Services will operate as normal on France's high speed TGV trains, as well as on Thalys and Eurostar services.