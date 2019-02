Monday February 4th

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit the Essonne department in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France as part of his national consultation (Grand Débat) tour.

The French leader will meet elected representatives from the region and local associations

The debate was launched in January in the hope of quelling months of anti-government unrest on the streets.

Photo: AFP

The defamation case brought by former MP Denis Baupin against media organisations Médiapart and France Inter is set to begin on Monday.

Baupin was accused of sexual harassment back in 2016 when he was deputy parliamentary speaker and launched legal action against his accusers.

Tuesday February 5th

The hard left CGT union is calling for a national day of strikes and demonstrations on Tuesday in response to the national consultation launched by the government and to the ongoing "national crisis".

Tuesday marks the beginning of Chinese New Year and the large Chinese community in Paris will be celebrating along with other Parisians and tourists.

People will gather on the streets of the French capital to ring in the New Year and watch colourful dragons, lions, and other creatures parade through town. Events will take place in the Marais and Belleville neighbourhoods, as well as in Chinatown. More details on the events are available here.

Photo: AFP

Wednesday February 6th

US biotech giant Monsanto is set to appeal a court ruling that found the group legally responsible for the poisoning of a French farmer with one of its herbicides back in 2012.

In the first ruling of its kind against Monsanto anywhere in the world, the French court found the company guilty of poisoning cereal farmer Paul Francois who said he suffered neurological damage after inhaling fumes while using the now banned weedkiller Lasso.

Former French President Francois Hollande will give a speech on Wednesday on social democracy in Europe at Sciences Po university in Paris.