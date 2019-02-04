Brexit: What you need to think about when planning the move to France

<div><strong>1. Do you speak French?</strong></div><div>Naturally your level of French is one of the major considerations when planning your move to France. </div><div>Some feel comfortable arriving with little to no French while others feel that they need to be near fluent before starting their lives here.</div><div>But Ailsa Spindler at Leggett Immobilier estate agents told The Local at the recent The France Show in London that with all the uncertainty that comes with Brexit it is more important than ever to speak fluent French if you want to move here. </div><div>"Unless you're planning to work exclusively with the expat community, it's important that you speak fluent French if you are planning to move over now," she said. </div><div>"Brexit will probably make it more difficult to move back and forth so people need to know where the money is coming from and of course, it's much, much easier to find work in France if you speak French." </div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190117/what-exactly-is-frances-plan-for-a-no-deal-brexit" target="_blank"><strong>What exactly is France's plan for a no-deal Brexit?</strong></a></li></ul><div><img alt="20 new words the French language needs" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/591f1f80e03389de93422b21b950bb3fb6e7f4064646fb18a9b425ca26107331.jpg" style="height: 403px; width: 640px;" title="20 new words the French language needs" /></div><div><strong>2. Can you move right now?</strong></div><div>Several experts we spoke to told us -- somewhat surprisingly -- that the ideal time to move to France, or buy a property here, is right now. </div><div>Spindler at Leggett Immobilier said people would be wise to "do it now" -- as long they speak French, of course.</div><div>"Get in there while it's chaotic," she said. "At the moment nothing has been decided so it's good to get in under the wire."</div><div>Others suggested it would be wise to buy a property in France now so that you have a base before decisions are made over what a post-Brexit world holds for Britons in France. </div><div><div>"If you can take anything away from this situation, I would say don't hesitate about making an investment in France," said Kim Bingham, head of international markets at property financing company Private Rate.</div><div>"Diversifying into other countries and having a foothold there can only be a good thing." </div><div>"What good would waiting do?" she said, adding that she is seeing an increasing number of clients buying smaller French properties worth around €20,000 to 40,000 just to have something in France and then waiting to see what happens afterwards.</div><div>"Don't wait for a cut off point," she said.</div><div>Jason Porter, business development director at Blevins Franks, which provides financial planning advice for UK nationals abroad, said: "It is the time to get over to France because it will probably be easier now than after new regulations come into effect."</div><div><img alt="Seven things to know before you buy that house in France" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/dcbaa794f6f4448feb50aacd09a7fc82270b9f780c2f4b741588149348b855ef.jpg" title="Seven things to know before you buy that house in France" /></div><div><strong>3. Have you got all the documents you need?</strong></div><div>One thing to make sure you think about at the moment, according to the experts we spoke to, is having several copies of all your important documents to hand. </div><div>While this is always a sensible thing to do, with the confusion surrounding Brexit, experts say it is best to be prepared to be able to show everything you need to the relevant authorities. </div><div>Gary Burke, head of international relocation company, Burke Brothers said that this could come in handy when organising your move. </div><div>"I don't think there is any reason for people to worry about getting their belongings over to France but after Brexit, especially in a no-deal scenario, there may be a need for us to show more documents, such a proof of the right to reside, proof of address and your passport, at the borders," Burke said. </div><div>"It's good to be prepared as the situation is likely to become more complicated and companies like ours could need more information from you for us to transport your belongings into France."</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171122/the-essential-documents-you-will-always-need-in-france" target="_blank"><strong>The essential documents you will always need in France</strong></a></li></ul><div><img alt="The essential documents you will always need in France" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/d7d3c3f903a80354ab14cb32b85cf7cf305567db099cff6a1538b6b969f3b15c.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="The essential documents you will always need in France" /></div><div><strong>4. .... and have they been officially translated into French?</strong></div><div>Another thing to think about, even more than usual, is not just having your important documents to hand but also having them translated by an official translator. </div><div>This may not be an entirely new state of affairs -- there are several bureaucratic hurdles in France that require you to have officially translated copies of documents such as your birth certificate even now -- but experts told us it was more crucial than ever to have these ready... just in case. </div><div>"This would definitely be a sensible move," said Karen Mathers at property agents Beaux Villages.</div><div>If you're looking for <a href="http://cetiecap.com/" target="_blank">official translators in Paris you can find the list here</a> and for <a href="https://www.annuaire-traducteur-assermente.fr/fr/3/annuaire-traduction-assermentee.html" target="_blank">elsewhere in France click here</a>. </div><div>And here's a comprehensive list of <a href="http://www.thelocal.fr/20171122/the-essential-documents-you-will-always-need-in-france" target="_blank">the essential documents you will always need in France</a>. </div><div><strong>5. What will be your source of income when you get to France?</strong></div><div>Many of the experts we spoke to said that now, more than ever, it is important to know where your income would be coming from. </div><div>"This is about knowing how you will fund yourself when you move to France," said Jason Porter from Blevins Franks. </div><div>With the hurdles of moving to France and buying property here as a British person looking likely to increase, planning your finances ahead of time is crucial, several experts told us. </div><div>"The days of winging it are over," said one. </div><div><img alt="Five quick tips for finding a job in France (from an expert)" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/4e8ecd1f737a448615ff574107433b2ddf63221de592c9ce11e7c7a31e36f966.jpg" title="Five quick tips for finding a job in France (from an expert)" /></div><div><strong>6. Can you afford the logistics of moving?</strong></div><div>Another point on finances.</div><div>Experts told us that the overall logistics of moving to France could become more expensive when the UK leaves the EU. </div><div>For example, gaining the necessary permits to live there, moving belongings and pets into the country will still be possible but will likely cost more. </div><div>On top of that, you may need to get more important documents translated (see above), and at a cost of around €50 per document this could really start to set you back. </div><div>This means that effectively, Brexit will limit those with smaller incomes from following their dream of moving to France rather than make it impossible for everyone, said Jason Porter from Blevins Franks. </div><div>"People have become so used to freedom of movement that they've forgotten (or don't know) what it means when that is taken away," said Jason Porter at Blevins Franks. </div><div>"They need to be prepared and take advice and know that it might cost more than before."</div><div><strong>7. Are you relying on your pension?</strong></div><div>Porter went on to say that this means people who are relying on their pensions for income should wait to find out whether pensions will be frozen in the case of a no-deal Brexit. </div><div>"In the worst case scenario the UK will become a third state after Brexit and pensions could be frozen," he said, adding that people who hadn't worked in France could find themselves having to pay for French healthcare too.</div><div>Porter said that this double financial hit could leave a lot of people in trouble and should be avoided at all costs. </div><div>"It would be far better to wait and see what happens over the next few months."</div></div>