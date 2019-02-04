Brexit: What you need to think about when planning the move to France

1. Do you speak French?

Naturally your level of French is one of the major considerations when planning your move to France.

Some feel comfortable arriving with little to no French while others feel that they need to be near fluent before starting their lives here.

But Ailsa Spindler at Leggett Immobilier estate agents told The Local at the recent The France Show in London that with all the uncertainty that comes with Brexit it is more important than ever to speak fluent French if you want to move here.

"Unless you're planning to work exclusively with the expat community, it's important that you speak fluent French if you are planning to move over now," she said.

"Brexit will probably make it more difficult to move back and forth so people need to know where the money is coming from and of course, it's much, much easier to find work in France if you speak French."

READ ALSO:

2. Can you move right now?

Several experts we spoke to told us -- somewhat surprisingly -- that the ideal time to move to France, or buy a property here, is right now.

Spindler at Leggett Immobilier said people would be wise to "do it now" -- as long they speak French, of course.

"Get in there while it's chaotic," she said. "At the moment nothing has been decided so it's good to get in under the wire."

Others suggested it would be wise to buy a property in France now so that you have a base before decisions are made over what a post-Brexit world holds for Britons in France.