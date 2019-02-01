What changes about life in France from February 2019

Gas prices

Gas prices are set to drop once again from February 1st.

Those who use gas for cooking will see a drop of 0.3 percent, households that use gas for cooking and hot water will see a price drop of 0.5 percent and those who use it for heating as well will see a drop of 0.8 percent.

After an average drop of 1.9 percent on January 1st gas prices will fall by 0.73 percent in February.

Gas prices are expected to remain stable in March but should go down again in April (by 1.91 percent), May ( by 0.6 percent) and June ( by 0.45 percent).

These regulated tariffs apply to nearly 4.5 million French households that buy their gas through Engie.

These price drops come after a period of steep increases at the end of 2018 (+ 5.8 percent in November, + 3.25 percent in October, + 0.9 percent in September).

Photo: AFP