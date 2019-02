* For language learners: we've highlighted some useful vocabulary in this news story. You'll find the French translations at the bottom of the article.

Friday will see the introduction of a new Loi Alimentation (food law) in France which means prices on a whopping 800 food products are set to shoot up.

The products affected will include items such as President Camembert, which is set to go up by 8.6 percent to €1.51, everyone's favourite chocolate spread Nutella, which will see a price hike of 8.4 percent meaning a jar will cost €4.39, and Ricard Pastis, which will go up by 9.9 percent to €20.61.

The move is an attempt on the part of the government to create a better selling environment for smaller producers.

With the new law in place big brands will be forced to sell the products in question with at least a ten percent margin.

That means that if a product was bought by the supermarket for €1 it would have to be sold for at least €1.10 in a bid to make it impossible to sell food at a loss to small producers and farmers.

"The price rises will affect households by between €14 and €38 per year," said France's Competition Authority.

At Carrefour supermarkets, the price increase will average 35 cents per product.

We're aiming to help our readers improve their French by translating relevant vocabulary from our news stories of the day. Did you find articles like these useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.