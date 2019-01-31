'300 applications a day': The latest news on how to get a French driving licence

Like everything involving Brexit, there's still a lot of confusion and uncertainty over how it will impact Britons in France with a UK driving licence or even any British person wanting to drive here, especially if there's no deal after March 29th.

Recently, there have been reports from anxious Brits about the long delays to get a French driving licence and even fears of having to sit a new driving test if Britain spirals out of the EU without a deal.

With the Brexit deadline approaching, the French authorities dealing with UK permit exchanges have been flooded with applications, receiving up to 300 requests a day, a government spokesperson told The Local.

Around 4,000 requests from UK nationals are currently being processed, which is why many will have to wait months before they get their new licence. The latest average waiting times are between six and 10 months. "There has been a rush of applications in the last few weeks because of the lack of any clarity on what's going to happen," said Aurélie Madelin from CERT, the office in Nantes which deals with the applications. "And the lack of information regarding what the British authorities intend to do about Brexit means that it is very difficult for us to hand out any advice to these UK nationals," she added.

With so much uncertainty around, here are some answers to the most pressing questions about driving in France post-Brexit.

What will happen on March 29th if there's no deal?

No one knows exactly what will happen, but the UK government has warned UK nationals living abroad in the EU that a no-deal will mean they won't be able to exchange their driving licences any more without taking another driving test in the country where you live. On its website, the UK government has advised Britons to exchange their driving licences "as soon as possible to make sure you get one before 29 March 2019." This warning has been echoed by a number of UK embassies in Europe including Belgium and Italy, but not France so far.

Can UK driving licence holders still swap it for for a French one if they live in France?

Until Brexit happens, nothing changes and Britons who live in France can continue to drive here with a UK licence or swap it for a French one.

If you want to exchange your British licence, you need to be over 18, hold a valid driving licence and have been a resident in France for over 6 months and for at least 185 days per year (or normally resident in France but temporarily abroad for studying, training, an internship or a fixed-term project). See further below for all the details.

It's a fairly straightforward process, but it might take a while especially given the recent rush of applications.

French authorities in Nantes, where most applications have to go through, told The Local the average waiting times were between six and 10 months. However some applicants talk of 12 month waiting times.

