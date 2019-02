It might not have been the work of a criminal mastermind but it was pretty impressive nonetheless.

The young man weighed the €340 Playstation 4 on the fruit and vegetable scales, giving the console a price tag of €9.29.

He then went to the self service check out in order to avoid cashiers and paid for it there.

The incident occurred in the French city of Montbéliard in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France back in September.

But the victory, it turned out, was destined to be short lived.

Attempting to repeat the trick just one day later, the young man was caught red handed.

The 19-year-old told the French police that he sold the first Playstation for €100 and on January 24th he was sentenced to four months in prison.