Storm Gabriel might have made its way east but it left a certain amount of transport chaos in its wake.

While the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France didn't get as much snow as predicted, with 6-10 cm of snowfall in parts of the region, drivers faced difficult conditions on the roads on Wednesday.

Motorists were advised to be careful when driving, particularly on so-called 'secondary roads' which were more dangerous than the main highways which have been salted.

Meanwhile the RN118, which was closed on Tuesday afternoon due to the high risk of snowfall, is set to remain closed until at least mid-morning on Wednesday.

Photo: AFP

The good news is that the main roads were not as busy as they usually are, with fewer traffic jams than usual, due to the fact that motorists were asked to limit their driving as much as possible because of the snow.

Just before 8 am, BFM recorded 50 km of traffic jams compared to the average of around 300 km.

On public transport, there have been disruptions on the RER train network on several lines.

On the RER C, services have been disrupted between Massy-Palaiseau and Versailles-Chantiers and between Bretigny and Dourdan.

On the RER D, services were interrupted between Orry City Coye Forest and Goussainville and on RER E, services were suspended between Plessis-Trevise and Tournan.

There have also been several problems on the Transilien regional train network.