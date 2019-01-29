Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Storm Gabriel: Swathes of France on alert for violent winds, snow and ice

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 January 2019
10:46 CET+01:00
weathersnow

Share this article

Storm Gabriel: Swathes of France on alert for violent winds, snow and ice
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
29 January 2019
10:46 CET+01:00
Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place in the north of France while the west of the country braces for high winds with Storm Gabriel set to bring a new cold snap to the country.
Just one week after the first real snow of the season in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France and other parts of the country, a new icy (and windy) blast is on its way to France in the shape of Storm Gabriel. 
 
Weather warnings have been put in place in a total of 43 departments, some for snow and ice, including the Paris area, others for violent winds or avalanches. 
 
France's national weather agency Meteo France has put the orange weather warning, the second highest alert, in place for snow and ice in the following departments in northern France: Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, Aveyron, Cantal, Cher, Corrèze, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Loir-et-Cher, Loiret, Marne, Mayenne, Nord, Oise, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Sarthe, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Yonne, Essonne, Côte-d'Or, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire and Val-d'Oise. 
 
 
People in Loire-Atlantique, Vendee, Deux-Sevres, Vienne, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Gironde and Landes have been warned that violent winds are expected to hit the area. 
 
Meanwhile in Pyrénées-Atlantique a weather warning is in place for avalanches. 
 
 
The warnings were put in place at 6 am on Tuesday and are respected to remain so until at least Wednesday at 6 am. 
 
Anybody in the departments on orange alert are advised to remain vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather. 
 
On the coast, the wind is expected to pick up on Tuesday from 4 pm but the strongest gusts are predicted to hit between 6 pm and 9 pm.
 
They could reach speeds of 130 km/h or more, on the islands near Vendée and Charente-Maritime in the west.
 
"This episode is likely to cause significant disruption of road networks and the operation of transport services," said France's transport ministry, adding that motorists should check the state of the roads before driving. 
 
In the Ile-de-France region, heavy goods vehicles weighing over 7.5 tonnes and those transporting dangerous substances will be banned from the roads from 9 pm. 
 
Around 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected in most areas and the busy RN 118 road in the Ile-de-France will be closed to all traffic from 3 pm due to expected snowfall, with the police advising drivers to leave work early. 
 
Meteo France warned that the "snowy episode could make traffic conditions very difficult", advising drivers to be "very cautious and vigilant" on the roads.
 
 
weathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Riot control guns: What's all the fuss about Flash Balls in France?
  2. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  3. Storm Gabriel: Swathes of France on alert for violent winds, snow and ice
  4. OPINION: France's 'yellow vest' conflict is heading into calamitous new territory
  5. Workers in France given salary shock as new income tax rules kick in

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Riot control guns: What's all the fuss about Flash Balls in France?
  2. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  3. Storm Gabriel: Swathes of France on alert for violent winds, snow and ice
  4. OPINION: France's 'yellow vest' conflict is heading into calamitous new territory
  5. Workers in France given salary shock as new income tax rules kick in

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/01
We help with social law and French administration
29/01
French Speakers Wanted - Work from Home
28/01
Looking for self-catering accommodation to Easter
24/01
Secondhand Commercial Kitchen Catering Equipment Wanted
23/01
Person Friday PA Services Wanted
23/01
Builders, Electricians & Plumbers Services Wanted
View all notices
Post a new notice