Storm Gabriel: Swathes of France on alert for violent winds, snow and ice

Just one week after the first real snow of the season in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France and other parts of the country, a new icy (and windy) blast is on its way to France in the shape of Storm Gabriel.

Weather warnings have been put in place in a total of 43 departments, some for snow and ice, including the Paris area, others for violent winds or avalanches.

France's national weather agency Meteo France has put the orange weather warning, the second highest alert, in place for snow and ice in the following departments in northern France: Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, Aveyron, Cantal, Cher, Corrèze, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Loir-et-Cher, Loiret, Marne, Mayenne, Nord, Oise, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Sarthe, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Yonne, Essonne, Côte-d'Or, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire and Val-d'Oise.

People in Loire-Atlantique, Vendee, Deux-Sevres, Vienne, Charente-Maritime, Charente, Gironde and Landes have been warned that violent winds are expected to hit the area.

Meanwhile in Pyrénées-Atlantique a weather warning is in place for avalanches.

The warnings were put in place at 6 am on Tuesday and are respected to remain so until at least Wednesday at 6 am.

Anybody in the departments on orange alert are advised to remain vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.