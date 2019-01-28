Snow, high wind and heavy rain: France braced for winter weather front

<div><div>It's time to get out the warm winter clothes again as snow is forecast across many parts of France Tuesday and Wednesday, with some high winds expected on the Atlantic coast.</div><div>On Tuesday a winter depression called 'Gabriel' with heavy rain or snow on higher ground and strong winds is set to blow in from the Atlantic.</div><div>It will meet with a cold front as it moves North, bringing snow to many parts of France, according to the French weather forecaster Météo France.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Prévision || La dépression Gabriel devrait aborder le pays par l'ouest ce mardi après-midi. Conséquences : vents soutenus sur le littoral atlantique,110 à 130 km/h en soirée et chutes de neige dans la nuit de mardi à mer. notamment du Centre-Val de Loire au sud Île-de-France. <a href="https://t.co/7RhIgj5lKo">pic.twitter.com/7RhIgj5lKo</a></p>— Météo-France (@meteofrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/meteofrance/status/1089824959755677696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>Between 5 to 15cm of snow could fall on parts of the country as a result, with strong winds creating snowdrifts in some areas. </div><div>Drivers have been warned to prepare for difficult driving conditions in many regions on Tuesday night because of the snow. </div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Où va-t-il neiger cette semaine? <a href="https://t.co/6pPp9J38k2">https://t.co/6pPp9J38k2</a></p>— BFMTV (@BFMTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/BFMTV/status/1089854585299263488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>Flakes will start to fall mid-afternoon in Normandy around parts of Paris and in Britanny.</div><div>On Tuesday evening, strong winds of up to 130 km/h will blow on the coast in the south-west of France.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">⚠️La dépression <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gabriel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gabriel</a> apportera des rafales à caractère tempétueux sur la façade atlantique à partir de demain après-midi ! Dans les terres, Gabriel apportera un fort coup de vent. 💨 <a href="https://t.co/h9AJllGgn0">pic.twitter.com/h9AJllGgn0</a></p>— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) <a href="https://twitter.com/lachainemeteo/status/1089836845758861312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>In the North, snow is forecast in the Île-de-France with over 10cm expected around the Paris region.</div><div>The departments of the Centre-Val-de-Loire and Hauts-de-France departments should also see snow.</div><div>Further south, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region and the departments of Vienne, Creuse, Haute-Vienne, Lozère, Hérault, Gard, Vaucluse and most of the Bouches-du-Rhône will also be affected. </div><div>In the South West, heavy snow has has been falling in the Pyrenees since Sunday.</div><div>With more snow expected, parts of the Pyrenees have been placed under an orange weather warning because of the risk of avalanches.</div><div>These are Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, the Ariège and the Haute-Garonne.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Un véritable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/blizzard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#blizzard</a> s'abat depuis hier soir sur les <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pyr%C3%A9n%C3%A9es?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pyrénées</a>. 30 à 50cm de neige sont tombés à 900 mètres d'altitude à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G%C3%A8dre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gèdre</a> (65). L'accès aux stations de ski est parfois impossible.Source : <a href="https://t.co/3VzcQh2Rl2">https://t.co/3VzcQh2Rl2</a> <a href="https://t.co/zFF9b8BqRE">pic.twitter.com/zFF9b8BqRE</a></p>— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) <a href="https://twitter.com/lachainemeteo/status/1089794953105018880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div></div>