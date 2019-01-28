Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Snow, high wind and heavy rain: France braced for winter weather front

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 January 2019
14:36 CET+01:00

Share this article

Snow, high wind and heavy rain: France braced for winter weather front
Photo: Denis Charlet, AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
28 January 2019
14:36 CET+01:00
Snow is forecast across France on Tuesday as a winter depression named Gabriel sweeps in from the Atlantic, bringing strong winds and heavy rain which will turn to snow as it moves north.Paris could turn white once again.
It's time to get out the warm winter clothes again as snow is forecast across many parts of France Tuesday and Wednesday, with some high winds expected on the Atlantic coast.
 
On Tuesday a winter depression called 'Gabriel' with heavy rain or snow on higher ground and strong winds is set to blow in from the Atlantic.
 
It will meet with a cold front as it moves North, bringing snow to many parts of France, according to the French weather forecaster Météo France.
 
 
Between 5 to 15cm of snow could fall on parts of the country as a result, with strong winds creating snowdrifts in some areas. 
 
Drivers have been warned to prepare for difficult driving conditions in many regions on Tuesday night because of the snow. 
 
 
Flakes will start to fall mid-afternoon in Normandy around parts of Paris and in Britanny.
 
On Tuesday evening, strong winds of up to 130 km/h will blow on the coast in the south-west of France.
 
 
In the North, snow is forecast in the Île-de-France with over 10cm expected around the Paris region.
 
The departments of the Centre-Val-de-Loire and Hauts-de-France departments should also see snow.
 
Further south, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region and the departments of Vienne, Creuse,  Haute-Vienne, Lozère, Hérault, Gard,  Vaucluse and most of the Bouches-du-Rhône will also be affected. 
 
In the South West, heavy snow has has been falling in the Pyrenees since Sunday.
 
With more snow expected, parts of the Pyrenees have been placed under an orange weather warning because of the risk of avalanches.
 
These are Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, the Ariège and the Haute-Garonne.
 
 
 

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Riot control guns: What's all the fuss about Flash Balls in France?
  2. Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
  3. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  4. Italy police probe French pilot over fatal helicopter-plane crash
  5. My French Business: Keeping tabs on Paris apartments

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Riot control guns: What's all the fuss about Flash Balls in France?
  2. Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
  3. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  4. Italy police probe French pilot over fatal helicopter-plane crash
  5. My French Business: Keeping tabs on Paris apartments

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/01
Looking for self-catering accommodation to Easter
24/01
Secondhand Commercial Kitchen Catering Equipment Wanted
23/01
Person Friday PA Services Wanted
23/01
Builders, Electricians & Plumbers Services Wanted
22/01
Moving out sale
22/01
French Lessons in Paris with a Private Tutor
View all notices
Post a new notice