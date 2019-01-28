Snow, high wind and heavy rain: France braced for winter weather front

It's time to get out the warm winter clothes again as snow is forecast across many parts of France Tuesday and Wednesday, with some high winds expected on the Atlantic coast.

On Tuesday a winter depression called 'Gabriel' with heavy rain or snow on higher ground and strong winds is set to blow in from the Atlantic.

It will meet with a cold front as it moves North, bringing snow to many parts of France, according to the French weather forecaster Météo France.

Prévision || La dépression Gabriel devrait aborder le pays par l'ouest ce mardi après-midi. Conséquences : vents soutenus sur le littoral atlantique,

110 à 130 km/h en soirée et chutes de neige dans la nuit de mardi à mer. notamment du Centre-Val de Loire au sud Île-de-France. pic.twitter.com/7RhIgj5lKo — Météo-France (@meteofrance) January 28, 2019

Between 5 to 15cm of snow could fall on parts of the country as a result, with strong winds creating snowdrifts in some areas.

Drivers have been warned to prepare for difficult driving conditions in many regions on Tuesday night because of the snow.

Flakes will start to fall mid-afternoon in Normandy around parts of Paris and in Britanny.

On Tuesday evening, strong winds of up to 130 km/h will blow on the coast in the south-west of France.

⚠️La dépression #Gabriel apportera des rafales à caractère tempétueux sur la façade atlantique à partir de demain après-midi ! Dans les terres, Gabriel apportera un fort coup de vent. 💨 pic.twitter.com/h9AJllGgn0 — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) January 28, 2019

In the North, snow is forecast in the Île-de-France with over 10cm expected around the Paris region.

The departments of the Centre-Val-de-Loire and Hauts-de-France departments should also see snow.

Further south, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region and the departments of Vienne, Creuse, Haute-Vienne, Lozère, Hérault, Gard, Vaucluse and most of the Bouches-du-Rhône will also be affected.

In the South West, heavy snow has has been falling in the Pyrenees since Sunday.

With more snow expected, parts of the Pyrenees have been placed under an orange weather warning because of the risk of avalanches.

These are Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, the Ariège and the Haute-Garonne.