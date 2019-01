On April 20th 2017, police officer Xavier Jugelé died when a terrorist open fire with an automatic weapon on the Champs-Elysées. On May 30th of the same year, he was married to his longtime partner, Etienne Cardiles, in the presence of ex-President François Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. How was this possible?

In fact, this is only one of the most recent examples of a practice going back to the early 19th century and the establishment of the Napoleonic Code.

Necrogamy, that is to say, marriage to someone who is deceased, is permitted in France, regulated by Article 171 of the Civil Code.

It was especially common during and after World War I, when a posthumous marriage was necessary for women who wanted to assure the legitimacy of children whose fathers had died on the front before being able to walk down the aisle.

The law was set down in its present form after the Malpasset Dam in Fréjus (Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur) burst in 1959, killing 423 people, including one André Capra.

His pregnant fiancée, Irène Jodar, petitioned President De Gaulle to allow her to go through with their marriage, and quickly gained the support of the press.

The National Assembly quickly passed a law allowing the President of the Republic to personally authorize posthumous marriages - but only under certain conditions.

(Etienne Cardiles delivering a speech at the ceremony honoring slain police officer Xavier Jugelé, his partner. Photo: AFP)

Firstly, the consent of the deceased must be established.

This can be demonstrated by the previous publishing of marriage banns - legal notices proclaiming a intention to marry, the purchase of rings or a wedding dress, the sending of wedding invitations, etc., and must be corroborated by their parents.

Magali Jaskiewicz had visited the town hall with Jonathan George to schedule their marriage two days before the latter was killed in a car accident in 2008, for example. She had also purchased a wedding dress, which she wore to their marriage ceremony a year later.