Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Protesters invade Cameroon embassy in Paris

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 January 2019
11:50 CET+01:00
cameroonembassy

Share this article

Protesters invade Cameroon embassy in Paris
Photo: Prince Nfor Hanson N
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 January 2019
11:50 CET+01:00
Some 50 protesters opposed to Cameroon's President Paul Biya broke into the country's Paris embassy, vandalising portraits of him, witnesses said on Sunday.
The demonstrators filmed themselves invading the empty offices in the French capital's chic 16th district around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Saturday, broadcasting the protest live on Facebook.
 
Police forced them out of the building two hours later and onto the street, where they continued their protest outside the embassy.
 
 
A local resident who witnessed the protest told AFP the protesters had "jumped over the railings and smashed the door open".
 
"They are taking Cameroonians for idiots," protester Daniel Essissima said in the Facebook video.
 
"They cannot bring people to rock-bottom like this. In the anglophone regions the army is killing people; in Douala, they are firing with real bullets," he charged.
 
At least three people were shot in Cameroon's southern city of Douala on Saturday at a protest by the opposition Members of the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), according to party activists.
 
Communications Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi insisted that "no real bullets were fired" at the protest.
 
The Cameroon government said on Sunday that 117 people had been arrested Saturday for breach of order at opposition protests in the capital Yaounde as well as the cities of Bafoussam and Mbouda.
 
MRC leader Maurice Kamto continues to claim he was the rightful winner of last October's presidential election. 
 
The 85-year-old Biya, in power for 36 years, won a seventh consecutive term in an election blasted by the MRC as an "electoral hold-up".
 
Cameroon has been shaken over the past year by an armed revolt among fringe separatists in anglophone regions demanding independence from the majority French-speaking country. Armed men have carried out a wave of kidnappings of officials, soldiers and police officers as well as civilians in the anglophone Southwest and Northwest regions.
 
Armed separatists have been clashing with the Cameroonian military almost daily in the country's equatorial forest.
cameroonembassy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. French Word of the Day: dégueulasse
  2. Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
  3. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  4. Paris mayor cranks up security with 'Bobby-style' police force armed with truncheons
  5. My French Business: Keeping tabs on Paris apartments

 

 

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. French Word of the Day: dégueulasse
  2. Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
  3. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  4. Paris mayor cranks up security with 'Bobby-style' police force armed with truncheons
  5. My French Business: Keeping tabs on Paris apartments

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/01
Secondhand Commercial Kitchen Catering Equipment Wanted
23/01
Person Friday PA Services Wanted
23/01
Builders, Electricians & Plumbers Services Wanted
22/01
Moving out sale
22/01
French Lessons in Paris with a Private Tutor
21/01
Larges 2 bedrooms apartment and shared bedrooms
View all notices
Post a new notice