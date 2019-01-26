Iran accuses France of 'destabilising' region

<div>"The Islamic republic has always called for the strengthening of peace and stability in the region," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement released overnight Friday.</div><div>As such Iran "considers the mass sales of sophisticated and offensive weapons by... France as a factor in destabilising the balance of the region," the statement said.</div><div>It came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday said Paris was ready to impose new sanctions on Tehran if talks on its missile programme and its regional influence fail to make progress.</div><div>"We have begun a difficult dialogue with Iran... and unless progress is made we are ready to apply sanctions, firmly, and they know it," Le Drian said.</div><div>Le Drian also demanded that Iran change its behaviour in the region, specifically regarding its military presence in Syria.</div><div>The Iranian foreign ministry responded saying "Iran's missile programme is not negotiable" and warned that "any new sanction by European countries will lead to a review of our relations with them".</div><div>Iran reined in most of its nuclear programme under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -- that lifted sanctions on the Iran. But in May the United States withdrew from the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.</div><div>The EU has been trying to set up a special payment mechanism to maintain trade and business ties with Iran and circumvent the US sanctions. </div><div>Tehran has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology but says it has no intention of acquiring atomic weapons and that its missile development programmes are purely defensive.</div>