French skier killed in Japan avalanche

<div>Marc-Olivier Gariou-Pouillas, 49, was skiing off-piste on Mt Ogenashi in Myoko City, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Tokyo on Friday afternoon when an avalanche occurred, according to police.</div><div>"His two friends saw him engulfed by the avalanche and called for help," Myoko police spokesman Takahiro Chiba said.</div><div>"The ski resort patrol there and other skiers managed to dig him up... A police helicopter airlifted him to a hospital but he was pronounced dead," he told AFP.</div><div>The avalanche was some 300 metres long and 30 metres wide, he added.</div><div>Gariou-Pouillas had been on a skiing trip in Japan since mid-January with two other Frenchmen, according to police.</div>