Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French skier killed in Japan avalanche

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 January 2019
09:21 CET+01:00
skiingavalanchejapan

Share this article

French skier killed in Japan avalanche
Photo: Depositphotos
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 January 2019
09:21 CET+01:00
A French man has been killed in an avalanche while skiing on a Japanese mountain, local police said on Saturday.
Marc-Olivier Gariou-Pouillas, 49, was skiing off-piste on Mt Ogenashi in Myoko City, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Tokyo on Friday afternoon when an avalanche occurred, according to police.
 
"His two friends saw him engulfed by the avalanche and called for help," Myoko police spokesman Takahiro Chiba said.
 
"The ski resort patrol there and other skiers managed to dig him up... A police helicopter airlifted him to a hospital but he was pronounced dead," he told AFP.
 
The avalanche was some 300 metres long and 30 metres wide, he added.
 
Gariou-Pouillas had been on a skiing trip in Japan since mid-January with two other Frenchmen, according to police.
skiingavalanchejapan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'World's Best Countries': France ranked below Brexit Britain and Trump's USA
  2. 'I am not alone' – How Brexit's Facebook groups can be life-saving therapy for anxious Britons
  3. The bad news about French baguettes you might want to know
  4. French Word of the Day: hein
  5. Act XI and the 'yellow night': What the ‘Gilets Jaunes’ have planned for France on Saturday

 

 

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. 'World's Best Countries': France ranked below Brexit Britain and Trump's USA
  2. 'I am not alone' – How Brexit's Facebook groups can be life-saving therapy for anxious Britons
  3. The bad news about French baguettes you might want to know
  4. French Word of the Day: hein
  5. Act XI and the 'yellow night': What the ‘Gilets Jaunes’ have planned for France on Saturday

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/01
Secondhand Commercial Kitchen Catering Equipment Wanted
23/01
Person Friday PA Services Wanted
23/01
Builders, Electricians & Plumbers Services Wanted
22/01
Moving out sale
22/01
French Lessons in Paris with a Private Tutor
21/01
Larges 2 bedrooms apartment and shared bedrooms
View all notices
Post a new notice