French Word of the Day: dégueulasse

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>dégueulasse</i>?</strong></p><p><i>Dégueulasse </i>is used all the time in casual conversation but be careful, use it in the wrong situation and you could end up making enemies. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Dégueulasse </i>is the French equivalent of saying 'gross', 'manky', 'rank' and 'disgusting'. </p><p>It can also mean 'revolting', 'disgusting', 'despicable' and 'out of order!'. </p><p>It definitely falls into the category of informal French and can be used to describe pretty much anything, particularly food or someone's behaviour. </p><p>If you're out having a drink or coffee with friends, use it as liberally as you like, but it's not one to use in polite conversation. </p><p>And naturally, you wouldn't someone to overhear you saying the meal they spent ages labouring over was <i>dégueulasse.</i></p><p>You can also say <i>gros dégueulasse</i> mealnng 'filthy slob.</p><p><strong>How is it pronounced?</strong></p><p>This can be a tricky one to know how to pronounce if you're looking at it for the first time. </p><p>Here's <a href="https://www.howtopronounce.com/french/degueulasse/" target="_blank">a handy audio file to help you learn</a>. </p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Ce gâteau est dégueulasse: ne le mange pas!</i> -- This cake is disgusting, don't eat it!</p><p><i>Il a été puni alors qu'il n'avait rien fait : c'est dégueulasse!</i> -- He was punished when he didn't do anything, it's out of order!</p><p><i>Ce repas chez Fred était dégueulasse. </i>-- The meal at Fred's was disgusting. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1548235814_WOTDJan23.jpg" style="max-width: 500px; width: 100%;" /></p>