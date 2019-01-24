Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

France's 'yellow vests' to run in European elections

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 January 2019
09:13 CET+01:00
yellow vests

Share this article

France's 'yellow vests' to run in European elections
Ingrid Levavasseur. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 January 2019
09:13 CET+01:00
A group of French "yellow vest" protesters announced plans Wednesday to field candidates in this year's European Parliament elections, with a 31-year-old health worker to lead a list that a poll suggests could win up to 13 percent of the vote.
The group listed 10 people who will run for seats in the European Parliament in May on the "Citizen-led Rally" ticket, aged 29 to 53 and with jobs ranging from forklift driver and stay-at-home mother to sales director.
   
The list will be fronted by Ingrid Levavasseur (see above), a care worker raising two children alone in Normandy who is popular in the movement.
   
Levavasseur recently made headlines by turning down an offer to become a regular commentator on the BFM news network after receiving threats from other yellow vests who view mainstream media with suspicion.
 
French singer Francis Lalanne (C) sits with "yellow vests" during a press conference on a "yellow vest" list for the European elections of May 2019. Photo: AFP
 
Hayk Shahinyan, a spokesperson for the group, said it aimed to present 79 candidates in total, with the remaining 69 to be chosen in an internal ballot by mid-February.
   
An Elabe poll published Wednesday showed the anti-establishment yellow vests -- a movement that began in mid-December over fuel taxes but has since 
widened into a broader anti-government campaign -- taking 13 percent of votes in the May 26 election.
   
The poll, which showed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move coming out on top, ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN), predicted 
that the yellow vests would hurt Marine Le Pen's RN the most.
 
By taking part in the election, the yellow vest representatives risk accentuating a split in the movement between radicals opposed to all party politics and moderates who believe that change can come only by participating in the political system.
   
"I'm a yellow vest but I don't want any election list... You don't represent me", one supporter of the movement, identified as Benoit Delhaye, wrote in response on Twitter.
yellow vests
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
  2. In Images: Snowfall turns Paris into winter wonderland
  3. 'World's Best Countries': France ranked below Brexit Britain and Trump's USA
  4. 'The plane's going to fall apart': Chilling final message from footballer missing off French coast
  5. The bad news about French baguettes you might want to know

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. LATEST: French authorities confirm footballer Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane
  2. In Images: Snowfall turns Paris into winter wonderland
  3. 'World's Best Countries': France ranked below Brexit Britain and Trump's USA
  4. 'The plane's going to fall apart': Chilling final message from footballer missing off French coast
  5. The bad news about French baguettes you might want to know

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/01
Secondhand Commercial Kitchen Catering Equipment Wanted
23/01
Person Friday PA Services Wanted
23/01
Builders, Electricians & Plumbers Services Wanted
22/01
Moving out sale
22/01
French Lessons in Paris with a Private Tutor
21/01
Larges 2 bedrooms apartment and shared bedrooms
View all notices
Post a new notice