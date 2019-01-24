France's 'yellow vests' to run in European elections

<div>The group listed 10 people who will run for seats in the European Parliament in May on the "Citizen-led Rally" ticket, aged 29 to 53 and with jobs ranging from forklift driver and stay-at-home mother to sales director.</div><div>The list will be fronted by Ingrid Levavasseur (see above), a care worker raising two children alone in Normandy who is popular in the movement.</div><div>Levavasseur recently made headlines by turning down an offer to become a regular commentator on the BFM news network after receiving threats from other yellow vests who view mainstream media with suspicion.</div><div><img src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/a2b58cc8d00a904d831566651c82e4232f7a4eaea42ac2772164cb56c6310dcd.jpg" style="height: 439px; width: 640px;" /></div><div><i>French singer Francis Lalanne (C) sits with "yellow vests" during a press conference on a "yellow vest" list for the European elections of May 2019. Photo: AFP</i></div><div>Hayk Shahinyan, a spokesperson for the group, said it aimed to present 79 candidates in total, with the remaining 69 to be chosen in an internal ballot by mid-February.</div><div>An Elabe poll published Wednesday showed the anti-establishment yellow vests -- a movement that began in mid-December over fuel taxes but has since </div><div>widened into a broader anti-government campaign -- taking 13 percent of votes in the May 26 election.</div><div>The poll, which showed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move coming out on top, ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN), predicted </div><div>that the yellow vests would hurt Marine Le Pen's RN the most.</div><div>By taking part in the election, the yellow vest representatives risk accentuating a split in the movement between radicals opposed to all party politics and moderates who believe that change can come only by participating in the political system.</div><div>"I'm a yellow vest but I don't want any election list... You don't represent me", one supporter of the movement, identified as Benoit Delhaye, wrote in response on Twitter.</div>